Fight between dogs leads to shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police say

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - A fight between two dogs in Fort Lauderdale escalated into gunfire Friday afternoon, leaving a woman, another person and a dog injured, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

Preliminary information indicates that two dogs began fighting when one of the owners pulled out a gun and shot the other dog.

During the gunfire, the other dog's owner was also struck.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue confirmed that both individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police officers rushed the injured dog to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital.

Authorities have not released information on dog's condition.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

