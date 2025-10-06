Dog shot in Pompano Beach recovering as deputies search for suspect

The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for whoever shot a dog in Pompano Beach.

The dog, named Sparkles, is recovering at Deer Run Animal Hospital in Deerfield Beach, where veterinarians are fighting to save her leg.

While CBS News Miami was speaking with veterinarians about Sparkles' condition, a man arrived at the clinic hoping to "put the light back in her eyes," even though her recovery could be long and difficult. Sparkles is currently bound by a cone, cast and catheter.

Cindy Mucciaccio with I Heart Animal Rescue said she received a call from a police officer friend saying a dog had been shot in Pompano Beach.

Investigators seek answers after shooting

Sparkles was found lying in a pool of blood at a home on Northeast 17th Court. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies learned about the shooting just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Mucciaccio said one of the neighbors had warned that if the dog was out in the front, they were going to shoot it, but she said no one knows for sure what happened.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or whether anyone is facing charges.

Animal rescue group calls for donations to help Sparkles heal

At Deer Run Animal Hospital, Dr. Sarah Gangadin said the bullet traveled from Sparkles' left shoulder through to her right paw. She said that paw is extremely unstable, and veterinarians are concerned they may not be able to save the leg.

Despite the uncertainty, Robert Summa said he is ready to give Sparkles a home. He said even if she loses her leg, he will take care of her, adding that if he can save even one animal from cruelty, he will.

Veterinarians said Sparkles' recovery could take weeks and her treatment will cost thousands of dollars. I Heart Animal Rescue is asking for donations to help cover mounting medical bills.

Mucciaccio said fostering and adopting are worth more than money to the group, but donations are needed to keep saving animals like Sparkles. Donations can be made through the organization's PayPal account.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is still looking for the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.