Miami police investigate after dog found dead underwater, tied to cinder blocks off Coconut Grove

Miami police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a dog was found dead underwater, tied to two cinder blocks in waters off Coconut Grove.

Ryan Young, who lives aboard a sailboat in the area, said he discovered the dog Tuesday morning.

"It was the worst thing I had seen in my life," Young told CBS News Miami.

Young said the dog's own leash and zip ties had been used to secure the animal to the blocks.

"The worst part about it was they tied the dog with its own leash," he said.

Police said investigators have questioned someone believed to be the dog's possible owner, but ownership has not been established.

"The individual was questioned and arrested on unrelated charges," according to a statement attributed to Miami Police Chief Edwin Lopez. "The animal cruelty investigation remains ongoing."

Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo, whose district includes the area where the dog was found, called for accountability Wednesday evening.

"This is a horrific incident," Pardo said.

Pardo, who described himself as an animal lover, said he is committed to helping find whoever was responsible. He also expressed concern that someone capable of harming an animal could pose a danger to people.

"This is something that nobody would tolerate," he said. "It's cruel."

The discovery also disturbed residents in Coconut Grove.

"The dogs are your family," Vicky Rosen told CBS News Miami. "Can you imagine finding your dog tied underwater or thrown over there? I can't believe it."

Young said he reached out to about 40 people who live aboard boats in the area via a WhatsApp group, hoping someone could identify the dog. He said none recognized the animal.

Detectives continue to pursue leads as the animal cruelty investigation remains open.