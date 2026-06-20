Dog dies after overnight Fort Lauderdale house fire reportedly caused by burning candle, officials say

A dog passed away after Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said a fire broke out at a home late Friday night.

Crews said it happened just before 11 p.m. along Northwest 10th Way. The department said police officers arrived first, finding the home engulfed in flames and leaving them unable to enter. Firefighters then arrived, making entry and finding the dog inside. Crews were able to get the dog out, but the pet did not survive.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said a woman who was able to escape to a neighbor's home was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after suffering from smoke inhalation. Her roommate was able to safely evacuate and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Crews said another dog was found in the yard and is okay.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the fire was knocked down after about 15 minutes. The agency said a fire investigator determined a candle that was burning in a bedroom caused the blaze.