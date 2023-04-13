Watch CBS News
Does my car, home insurance cover flood damage in Florida?

/ CBS Miami

Mark Jenkins speaks on Triple-A homeowner, Auto insurance, after flooding
Mark Jenkins speaks on Triple-A homeowner, Auto insurance, after flooding 06:20

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The severe flooding that occurred in Broward County and other parts of South Florida on Wednesday has left many people  wondering about their insurance coverage. 

Mark Jenkins, spokesperson with the American Automobile Association, which issues auto and home policies, said policyowners should check the details of their policy.

"Find out if you have comprehensive coverage (and) document damages soon as possible while staying safe," he said. "take photos, take videos and reach out to your insurance provider with the claim."

He said Florida homeowners should definitely review their home policies with hurricane season a few weeks away.

"Expect the unexpected," Jenkins said. "Every zone is a flood zone in Florida."

For cars that end up disabled in a flooded area, AAA will tow the owner's vehicle on a "case-by-case" situation."

