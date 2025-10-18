Doan scores 2 goals and Lyon makes 32 saves as Buffalo Sabres beat Florida Panthers 3-0

Josh Doan scored two power-play goals, Alex Lyon made 32 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Florida Panthers 3-0 on Saturday.

Buffalo Sabres right wing Josh Doan (91) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes / AP

Owen Power also scored for Buffalo, which earned its second straight win since losing its first three games of the season. It was Lyon's first shutout since Oct. 22, 2024, for Detroit against the New York Islanders.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots for Florida in its fourth consecutive loss since the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions began the season with three straight wins. Defenseman Niko Mikkola departed in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Doan was credited with his first goal of the season when Tage Thompson's shot from the circle glanced off Doan's leg and past Bobrovsky 7:13 into the first period.

Jason Zucker set up Doan in front at 11:12 of the second, and Power added his first of the year at 14:20.

Doan was acquired in a June trade with Utah for JJ Peterka.

Mikkola got hurt on a tie-up with Sabres forward Tyson Kozak. Florida is without forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov because of injuries.

Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson was sidelined by an injury in the first.

