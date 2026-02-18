6 members of Florida family killed in house fire Tuesday morning, investigators say

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that killed six members of a family in Florida's Big Bend region on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said that a husband and wife, along with their four children, all died in the fire on Tuesday morning in Dixie County, which west of Gainesville.

The family's loved ones said that the youngest child was just under 1-year-old, and the oldest was 11-years-old.

"The Dixie County Sheriff's Office is deeply saddened following a tragic residential structure fire that occurred (Tuesday) morning in our county," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office said that when the fire broke out, deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel all rushed to the scene to do whatever they could to try and save the family.

"Tragically, this incident resulted in multiple fatalities," the sheriff's office continued.

Several local businesses, churches and residents have now stepped up to organize fundraisers for the family, with a local Italian pizzeria saying it would donate half of their proceeds next week to help support the family.

"This is a heartbreaking event for our community," the sheriff's office said. "We ask that you keep everyone affected in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."