Disney parks to celebrate Disney+ Day in early September

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

ORLANDO – Disney World fans, listen up. If you like visiting the House of Mouse and have a Disney+ account, this one's for you.

On September 8, Disney parks will be celebrating Disney+ Day.

Guests with a Disney+ account and their party will be allowed to enter the theme parks 30 minutes before everyone else. 

And if they have a reservation and are staying at select Disney resort hotels, they'll be able to enter 60 minutes before.

Disney world is also promising a few extra perks once inside, including complementary Disney Photo Pass downloads. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 4:35 PM

