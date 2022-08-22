Disney parks to celebrate Disney+ Day in early September
ORLANDO – Disney World fans, listen up. If you like visiting the House of Mouse and have a Disney+ account, this one's for you.
On September 8, Disney parks will be celebrating Disney+ Day.
Guests with a Disney+ account and their party will be allowed to enter the theme parks 30 minutes before everyone else.
And if they have a reservation and are staying at select Disney resort hotels, they'll be able to enter 60 minutes before.
Disney world is also promising a few extra perks once inside, including complementary Disney Photo Pass downloads.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.