Broward teacher attempted to have an inappropriate relationship with 17-year-old student, court documents say

A Broward County teacher is facing multiple charges after authorities said he attempted to engage in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, according to newly released court documents.

Basil Billings, 63, was arrested and charged with offenses against a student by an authority figure and lewd or lascivious touching of a minor, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Court records obtained Friday allege that Billings began giving the student increased attention, asking for hugs and eventually touching her chest. Investigators also said the teacher made inappropriate comments and sent notes to the student.

Billings appeared in bond court Friday morning. A judge ordered that Billings have no contact with minors, including the alleged victim, and barred him from returning to any school campus. His bond was set at $35,000.

Broward County Public Schools said in a statement that it was "disturbed by the allegations" and confirmed Billings was placed on administrative reassignment May 1, away from students. The district added that it will take further action, "up to and including termination," depending on the outcome of the case.

Billings has worked as a language arts and reading teacher at Dillard High School since September 2004. According to the school district, he first began working as a substitute teacher in 2004 before briefly leaving when his position was discontinued.

Neighbors expressed shock following the arrest. "It's terrible. I can't believe it. It's right next to us," said nearby resident Hilda Fredericks.