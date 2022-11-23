Deven Gonzalez marks new beginning after surviving Champlain Towers South collapse

MIAMI -- More than a year after falling from her ninth-floor condo at Champlain Towers South, Deven Gonzalez ran onto the volleyball court of Miami High for Senior Night.

Before the building collapse, the 17-year-old was a star athlete likely to be recruited by major colleges.

But all of that was thrown into doubt on June 24, 2021, when Gonzalez shattered her left leg in the fall and needed two surgeries and a year of rehabilitation.

Standing to the side of the court, Deven's mother, Angela, watched nervously as Deven warmed up.

Angela was also seriously hurt when the building fell.

Her husband, and Deven's father, Edgar, died when the building collapsed.

During a recent interview with CBS 4, the two talked about recovering from the unexpected accident.

When asked if there was ever a moment where mom doubted if her daughter would be back on the court, she said: "Yes and no, Angela said. "I would doubt it. And then I would fear for her. My heart would break for her. But we're not giving up. I'm not allowing volleyball to be lost for her. I will fight for her as much as she wants me to."

Emotions were running high all day for both Deven and her mother.

"Being here without (Edgar)," Angela said. "We miss him. It was a hard morning."

But on this night, not only would Deven have the support of her mother, her sister, Tayler, and Edgar's parents, as well as a host of family and friends, she would also have members of her new family that has grown out of the Surfside tragedy.

"This is where we come together," said Raquel Olivieri, who lost her 5-year-old son and husband in the collapse.

Mike Noriega, whose grandmother also died in the building, came to show their support.

"It's a very important, very special moment," he said. "It's a good beginning, it's a good restart."

Her coaches, trainers and therapists were also there for Deven's return.

"It's just exciting, watching all the hard work that she put in the last few months finally play out in a game like this," said Kelly Terry, one of her physical therapists. "And this is the first time I've got to watch them play and thinking about all the footwork that we worked on in PT and everything, and the apprehension or fear that she had with all of her physical movements, they seem to just go out the window whenever she's on the court."

On this night, the girls from Miami High would beat the team from Felix Varela Senior High. It was an impressive win - but as the game went on it was clear Deven was not happy with the way she was playing. She could feel the limits of her body.

"She's young, 17 years old, she's who wants everything to be perfect," said Dave Palm, one of her trainers. "But, you know, down the road, she'll take a step back and she'll realize everything she has accomplished. And I think for us as her loved ones encouraging her, we kind of sometimes have to show her, look, this is where you were five months ago. Look at what you weren't able to do. And now look what you're doing. Sometimes we have to see that bigger picture. And she's always a competitor, so she wants to always, you know, be a superstar and win."

And then of course there was the emotion of missing her father - who never missed a match when he was alive.

Before the game started, the other seniors on the team ran out on the court with their moms and dads - Deven had her mother and sister.

When the match ended, it all proved to be too much for the 17-year-old who broke down in tears in the arms of a teammate.

"I'm a little sad," she said after the match, as the gym emptied out.

She knows she is hard on herself.

"I know I can do better, or I know I used to do better," she said.

Nevertheless, she still refers to being on the court as her "happy place."

"It's still my happy place," she said, as Angela and her sister, Tayler, stood by her side. "But that doesn't mean I can't be sad and go through all of the emotions."