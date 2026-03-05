Developer's promised clean-up of damaged landscaping on a Florida City residence has been stalled almost a year

A development crew accused of damaging landscaping on neighboring property is off the hook, but almost a year after the agreement was struck, the promised repair work has yet to begin.

Kolter, the developer, reached an agreement with the Gateway Estates Park Homeowners' Association (HOA) to cure a notice of violation from the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources and the county's Building and Environmental Permitting Division.

According to a county spokesperson and the HOA, the deal was intended to address complaints from Gateway Estates residents that construction fill from the Antillia residential development was encroaching on their property and that Antillia construction-related activities had destroyed landscaping.

However, the work is not progressing. Mark Wasser, the HOA director, told CBS News Miami Investigates that while Kolter is trying to complete the job, the company is waiting for a permit that requires approval from the county and several agencies.

"He just keeps kicking the can down the road," said Donald Purnell, a Gateway Estates Park homeowner. "'Oh we had delays and it's going to take longer than what we thought,'" he said, describing the developer's response.

Purnell was one of the residents who had asked CBS News Miami Investigates for help in February 2025 after construction by Kolter, which began in 2023, allegedly destroyed trees and dumped debris beyond the property line in his and several other yards.

Miami-Dade RER initially issued a notice of violation to Kolter, but the developer escaped punishment in June 2025. The RER explained in a statement that:

"The developer of the Antillia residential development, CRE-KL Antillia Owner, LLC (also known as "Kolter") reached out to RER and advised Building and Environmental Permitting Division staff that Kolter had entered into an agreement with the condominium association for the neighboring Gateway Estates Park. According to Kolter, the agreement is intended to address complaints from Gateway Estates residents that construction fill from the Antillia project had been left to encroach on Gateway Estates property and that Antillia construction-related activities destroyed landscaping at Gateway Estates.

The agreement purports to provide a solution amenable to both Kolter and the Gateway Estates Park Condominium Association. In the terms of the agreement, Kolter will establish a 10-foot easement in a common area of Gateway Estates. The retaining wall that was recently built on the Antillia property line will border one side of this easement, while a six-foot chain-link fence, which Kolter plans to erect, will border the other side. The grading in the easement would remain at its current level. Kolter also agreed to plant landscaping along the fence to improve the aesthetics of this area."

Purnell stated that the only visible change he sees is a private road on Kolter land that people use to drive around Gateway Estates' gates and litter along the property line. "I feel like we were conned by our directors," Purnell said.

CBS News Miami called and emailed Kolter for comment but received no response. Wasser told CBS News Miami by telephone that he hopes Kolter receives a permit soon to begin the repairs.