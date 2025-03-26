South Florida father recounts horror after Molotov cocktail burns teen daughter: "She was on fire"

A deeply troubled father is speaking exclusively with CBS News Miami after his 16-year-old daughter was set on fire Tuesday night when someone threw in a Molotov cocktail inside their Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Family members rushed the teen to Homestead Hospital from their home near SW 270th Street and 143rd Avenue before she was airlifted to the trauma center at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Raul Alvarez, the girl's father, said that she remained in critical but stable condition.

According to Alvarez, an unidentified assailant threw a firebomb through the window of their home.

A desperate plea for justice

As investigators from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office went door to door searching for surveillance footage and witnesses, CBS News Miami spoke with the father at the hospital, where his daughter has already undergone at least one surgery.

At the time of the attack, she was inside the home with her two younger sisters, ages 2 and 3, as well as her brother, uncle and father.

Alvarez shared his anguish: "She is doing okay. She is in critical but stable condition."

"Last night, I turned around when I heard a popping noise and I saw my daughter screaming. My brother grabbed her and told me to get her to the shower, but she just ran to me. She was on fire. I grabbed her and tried to put the flames out," Alvarez recounted.

Alvarez said he's desperate for answers and justice.

"I have no idea who did this or why. What hurts the most is the pain she is going through. She has burns over 80% of her body, from her hands to her legs. She is holding on and we will try to get through this. But I can't sleep. That's all I can say. I can't sleep," he said.

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

"If you know anything, please contact the police. We want to see that justice is done," he said.

Witnesses describe the attack

The victim's uncle, Juan Alvarez, recalled the terrifying moment: "I heard a big explosion, came out of the room, and saw my niece on fire. I grabbed her to put water on her, and she was screaming for help. I feel really bad about this."

He said someone threw a mason jar containing a lit candle and lighter fluid through a window, igniting the blaze.

Burn marks are visible on clothing and a sofa outside the home, along with other charred furniture.

The MDSO has not yet released any information about possible suspects or a motive.

If you have any information, call the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).