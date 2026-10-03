Man accused of stealing $187K worth of designer handbags from influencer in Miramar, police say

A man has been arrested after the Miramar Police Department said he's accused of stealing expensive handbags from a Miramar social media influencer.

An arrest sheet for 33-year-old Shaquille Jaray Palmer states that the victim, identified as Stormy Wellington, first reported the incident to Miramar Police in early August. According to the arrest sheet, Wellington found that five Hermes Birkin handbags and a Chanel water bottle were missing from her closet; one of the Hermes handbags was valued at $47,650. The arrest sheet says she shared details about the items on social media days later and tracked them down to an Aventura business that resells authentic designer handbags and other luxury items.

Shaquille Jaray Palmer Broward County Jail

A store employee, per the arrest sheet, said a man – later identified as Palmer – brought the handbags to the businesses and presented them as his own to get a loan, which the employee said he later defaulted on. Another employee told police he informed Palmer in June of 2026 that because Palmer had defaulted on the loan, the handbags would be used as collateral and eventually sold.

Wellington, per the Miramar Police report, told officers she had tasked Palmer with taking one or two handbags to get them professionally cleaned and that he was an authorized employee with access to her home. However, police said she didn't give Palmer permission to take anything else. She also told police she had known Palmer for seven years and had considered him a friend.

The police report also notes that, early in October, Wellington reported that two Chanel bags were also missing. The total value of the missing items was now at $187,360.80.

Miramar Police said Palmer eventually met with them at police headquarters, telling officers he took the handbags to be serviced and cleaned. Palmer, per the arrest sheet, claimed he took two batches of bags: the first batch of four bags was "serviced" and returned within four months, while the second batch of Birkin bags matched the descriptions Wellington provided of what was missing from her closet. Palmer reportedly said he had taken the handbags with permission eight to 12 months prior and said those bags had been serviced and were ready for pickup.

Palmer, per the arrest sheet, claimed he didn't return the second batch because of a "smear campaign" he says tainted his reputation. When asked to provide a timeframe as to when he could return the bags, police say Palmer said he wasn't able to do so and refused to answer questions about allegedly trying to pawn the bags without an attorney present. Palmer also denied having possession of the Chanel water bottle and the two Chanel bags.

Miramar Police then took Palmer into custody. He is now charged with first-degree grand theft of $100,000 or more.