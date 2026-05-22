Gov. DeSantis signs "Teddy Bridgewater Act," hiking pay and easing rules for Florida high school coaches

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Friday boosting pay to high school coaches and allowing them to use their own money on food and transportation for their players.

During a bill signing event in Jacksonville, DeSantis said the two bills he signed will be "positive reform."

"It will recognize that these coaches serve important roles, they're mentors," DeSantis said at Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville. "It's not just all Xs and Os. There are times when some athletes need a little help. So, why would we want to stop these acts of generosity?"

How the measures were introduced in the Florida House and Senate

One measure (SB 178) allows high school sports coaches to spend their own money, up to $15,000 annually per team, to help players in need of food, transportation or physical therapy or rehabilitation services. The money can't be used for recruiting and coaches are required to report the spending to the Florida High School Athletic Association.

The other measure (SB 538) allows coaches to receive additional compensation from funds raised by boosters and other support organizations. It also authorizes school districts to classify athletic coaches as administrative personnel, where they can negotiate salaries that don't exceed the highest paid school administrator in the district.

The coaches' pay effort was sponsored in the Senate by Tallahassee Republican Sen. Corey Simon, a former Florida State University football standout who went on to play professionally. During the regular session, Jimbo Fisher, the former football coach of both Florida State University and Texas A&M University, and National Football League Hall of Famer Chris Carter showed up to support the measure.

The effort to allow coaches to financially help their student-athletes was spurred after former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was suspended last July from his voluntary coaching position at Miami Northwestern Senior High School for assisting students through Uber rides, meals and branded gear.

Officials called the high school athletics policies "antiquated"

At the time, Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas called state high school-athletics policies "antiquated" and directed the high school athletic association review its policies.

According to the association, coaches are not permitted to provide benefits to athletes that are not generally available to all students, such as free or reduced-cost rides to and from practices or games, meals, clothes with school or team logos, cash, housing, college tuition and fees to attend skills camps.

On Friday, Kamoutsas said the changes signed by DeSantis will give coaches "greater flexibility" and "strengthen opportunities for students to participate in extracurricular activities."

Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones, who sponsored the Bridgewater act, said the legislation "will ensure student athletes receive the resources they need with fairness, accountability, and flexibility."

When the Senate voted for the bill on February 20, Bridgewater texted Jones that "all I was trying to do was help the kids, and I can't thank you all enough for passing this important piece of legislation."