DeSantis signs bill enhancing charter school autonomy in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a measure that will make a series of changes related to charter schools, including allowing charter schools to have stricter codes of conduct than traditional public schools.

The code-of-conduct change drew debate before the House voted 86-25 on May 1 to pass the bill (HB 443).

Opponents argued that charter schools could use stricter codes of conduct to exclude some students and said the codes could include issues such as hairstyles.



Expanded enrollment and governance changes

Rep. Alex Rizo, a Hialeah Republican who helped sponsor the bill, said it would allow parents to choose "something a bit more stringent" than traditional public schools and said many schools already have standards such as dress codes.

Charter schools are public schools but are typically run by private operators and are generally not bound by the same regulations as traditional schools.

Among other things, the bill will allow charter schools to increase enrollment to more than what was initially approved, though they could not exceed the capacities of their facilities.

It also will seek to prevent charter-school landlords or their spouses from serving on charter-school governing boards.

The bill, which was approved by the Senate in a 30-7 vote, will take effect July 1.