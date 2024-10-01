DeSantis says no Hurricane Helene legislative special session

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he doesn't expect a special legislative session to address issues stemming from Hurricane Helene.

"We don't have plans to do it now because we haven't been presented with the need to do it now," DeSantis said during an appearance in Horseshoe Beach.

"But if there is a need, we will get it done like we always do."

Horseshoe Beach was among areas hit hard by the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall in Taylor County and caused destruction along a large swath of the state's Gulf Coast and in rural North Florida.

DeSantis has urged lawmakers to hold a special legislative session to address problems affecting condominium owners that are unrelated to the hurricane.

He said the state has money available through its Disaster Preparedness Fund for Helene issues. He also said he can take other actions, such as issuing executive orders to temporarily limit property taxes for homeowners who have lost their homes.

Estimated insured losses in Florida from Hurricane Helene have topped $500 million.