DeSantis' push to slash property taxes resumes in Florida House

As Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes to slash property taxes, a Florida House select committee is expected to meet Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 to resume looking at the issue.

Committee meetings and leadership

The House Select Committee on Property Taxes is tentatively scheduled to meet during the afternoon of Sept. 22 and the morning of Sept. 23, according to a document posted on the House website.

Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, established the select committee this spring, and it met twice in May.

Proposed constitutional amendment

DeSantis wants lawmakers to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot aimed at cutting property taxes.

Lawmakers likely will consider the issue during the 2026 legislative session, which will start in January.

Audits and local government impact

DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia have launched audits of some local governments as they try to build support for cutting property taxes.

Local governments rely heavily on property taxes to fund services.