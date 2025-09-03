DeSantis plan to end vaccine mandates sparks pushback in South Florida

Should Florida drop all mandatory vaccinations for children? Some say no,

The proposal to begin phasing out all childhood vaccine mandates in the Sunshine State has sparked heated debate across South Florida, where parents, teachers and health officials worry about the potential impact on schools and community health.

"I think as parents we should have that choice to choose (if children get vaccines) and the state should not dictate about that," said Anmarie Budraj, a South Florida health care professional with a middle school son. "I think it should be parents' preferences to actually make that decision and not the state."

Budraj, however, opposes eliminating all vaccine mandates, saying it would be "very controversial" and could put children at risk.

Miami-Dade school leaders, teachers voice concern

Critics, including Miami-Dade County School Board members and the United Teachers of Dade, argue parents already have the right to exemptions for medical or religious reasons through the state health department.

"We embraced a strong tenet for parental rights," board member Steve Gallon III said. "But parental rights work both ways. Parents who don't want their children vaccinated have to go through proper procedure, which is afforded to them currently in Florida law."

Antonio White, president of United Teachers of Dade, warned that weakening requirements would increase the risk of preventable illness outbreaks in classrooms.

Doctors warn of risks if mandates end

In Coral Gables, pediatrician Dr. Gary Kramer said his clinic has few vaccine-resistant parents, but he expects skepticism to rise if mandates are eliminated. He compared the risk to "driving without insurance," warning that diseases like measles and whooping cough could return.

"As a doctor, none of us are good enough to know when that's going to happen and how bad it's going to be," Kramer said.

State pushes 'medical freedom,' critics call it dangerous

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the move aligns with his effort to expand "medical freedom" and reduce government involvement in health decisions. The governor also announced the creation of the "Make America Healthy Again" commission, chaired by Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and First Lady Casey DeSantis, to review vaccine rules and other medical policies.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo compared mandates to "slavery," calling them an "immoral intrusion" on parents' rights. He pledged to work with lawmakers to eliminate "all of them. Every last one of them."

The plan drew immediate criticism from Democratic leaders. State Rep. Anna Eskamani said scrapping mandates is "reckless and dangerous" and warned it could lead to preventable disease outbreaks in Florida.