Gov. DeSantis' property tax plan faces an uncertain future in the Florida Legislature

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis released his long-awaited plan on property taxes. But his proposal falls short of his promise to eliminate them and faces an uncertain future in the House and Senate.

Under his proposal, the homestead exemption would increase from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and then from $150,000 to $250,000 in 20-28. It would then allow the legislature to increase the homestead exemption in future years.

Critics argue his plan will decimate cities, counties, and local school districts. The legislature will meet in a special session starting on Monday and if they pass it, it will then still need to be approved by 60% of all voters in November.

Former Republican state senator Jeff Brandes, who now leads the Florida Policy Project, said he was bewildered by the governor's proposal.

"None of this is being presented with any data," Brandes told CBS News Miami. "None of this has been presented with any analysis on county-by-county impact, city-by-city impact. What happens if there's a recession? What happens of housing values don't stay where they are? And then who gets hurt, right? Renters get nothing out of this. And if [local governments] jack up sales tax and water and other fees, they get harmed. Somebody's ox is going to get gored here. We need to spend some time to figure this out. And the fact that you're going to put this out on a Wednesday and vote on it on a Monday to me is just beyond the pale."

"Frankly, this is like the most bush-league rollout I have ever seen of a major proposal," Brandes added.