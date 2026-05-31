Will Gov. DeSantis get desired property tax plan? On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis released his long-awaited plan on property taxes. But his proposal falls short of his promise to eliminate them and faces an uncertain future in the House and Senate. Under his proposal, the homestead exemption would increase from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, and then from $150,000 to $250,000 in 2028. It would then allow the legislature to increase the homestead exemption in future years. Critics argue his plan will decimate cities, counties, and local school districts. The legislature will meet in a special session starting on Monday and if they pass it, it will then still need to be approved by 60% of all voters in November.