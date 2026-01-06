Democrats mark 5 years since Jan. 6 Capitol attack as defendants retrace riot's steps

Washington — House Democrats plan to hold a hearing Tuesday marking five years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Lawmakers who were part of a since-disbanded special committee that investigated the riot and President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election will lead the hearing, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. The meeting is not an official hearing because Democrats are the minority party.

In a letter to House Democrats last week, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the meeting would highlight the pardons Mr. Trump granted to hundreds of rioters on his first day in office, some of whom have since been arrested on other charges involving guns, drugs and domestic abuse. Jeffries, a New York Democrat, said the hearing will also focus on "ongoing threats to free and fair elections posed by an out-of-control Trump administration."

"In the years since that disgraceful day, far-right Republicans in Congress have repeatedly attempted to rewrite history and whitewash the events of January 6th," Jeffries wrote.

Around 140 police officers were injured in the attack that delayed the certification of President Joe Biden's victory and caused millions of dollars in damages. Mr. Trump has downplayed the actions, praising the rioters as "patriots" and "peaceful people" and accusing the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department against his supporters.

Pamela Hemphill, the only riot defendant to reject Mr. Trump's pardon, is slated to testify at Tuesday's hearing alongside former federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou and former Capitol Police officer Winston Pingeon.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California and former Reps. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, and Elaine Luria, a Democrat, are also on the witness list. All three served on the Jan. 6 committee, which issued four criminal referrals to the Justice Department against Mr. Trump.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who pushed back against Mr. Trump's allegations of election fraud in his state, is also expected to testify.

After the hearing begins, the former leader of the far-right group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and other Jan. 6 defendants plan to hold a march marking the day's events.

Tarrio said the event is in honor of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer while the Jan. 6 mob tried to breach the Speaker's Lobby outside the House chamber.

Tarrio was among those who received clemency from Mr. Trump. He was convicted of seditious conspiracy and other charges and sentenced to 22 years in prison.