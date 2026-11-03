Democrat Angie Nixon hoping campaign momentum leads her to victory against Sen. Ashley Moody

Fresh off several stops in south Florida ahead of Election Day, Democrat Angie Nixon hopes her hometown of Jacksonville can help her become the next United States Senator from Florida.

It's where she will hold her election night party.

"I'm for her," said one voter at a Jacksonville polling location.

But other voters who spoke with CBS News Miami were harder to read, even as they agreed on one thing: affordability is their biggest issue.

"The economy, rent, just affordability," said voter DeWitt Lucas. "We're going through some hard times right now."

"Just the cost of living overall, you know," said voter Claudia Collins. "Anyone that can make life more affordable because it's been insane lately with everything has gone up in price so much."

Most polls give the advantage to Nixon's opponent, Republican Senator Ashley Moody.

But Nixon's campaign believes she has momentum heading into Tuesday night which could bring a surprise.