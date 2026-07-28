Former NFL player arrested for allegedly threatening a man on a bus while holding a knife, Miami-Dade deputies say

Former NFL and college football player Demetrius Byrd is being held in a Miami-Dade jail following his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest stems from an incident on a Miami Beach bus, where police say Byrd became involved in an argument with another passenger.

According to the arrest report, the dispute escalated when Byrd allegedly removed a silver multi-tool from his pocket, opened a blade, and asked the victim, "Who wants to die?" while walking toward him.

The victim told police he attempted to communicate with Byrd in an effort to calm him down before the situation escalated.

During a bond hearing, a judge found probable cause for the charge. Byrd was granted a $5,000 bond, though he is also required to appear before a judge regarding an outstanding warrant in a separate domestic violence case.

Byrd, 40, previously attended Miami Central Senior High School, where he led Miami-Dade County in receiving yards. He later played at LSU before being selected by the San Diego Chargers in the 2009 NFL Draft. He was released by the Chargers in 2010 following a serious car accident.