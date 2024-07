Detroit-Amsterdam Delta flight diverted to NYC after passengers were served spoiled food, spokesperson says

Spoiled food sickens passengers on Delta flight from Detroit Metro Airport Spoiled food sickens passengers on Delta flight from Detroit Metro Airport 02:17

(CBS DETROIT) - A Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted early Wednesday morning after passengers were served spoiled food.

Delta Flight 136 was diverted to New York's JFK airport due to the issue, a Delta spokesperson confirmed.

Officials say part of the main cabin in-flight chicken meal was spoiled, and medical crews treated the affected passengers when they landed in New York at about 4 a.m.

The path of the Delta flight that left Detroit for Amsterdam but was diverted to New York after passengers were served spoiled food. FlightAware

There were 277 passengers on board, but Delta officials haven't released a confirmed number of passengers who ate the spoiled food. A source with knowledge of the situation told CBS New York that about 70 passengers became sick after consuming the meal.

In addition, sources said black mold was reported to be on some of the food. A passenger said that one of the other people on the plane said they ate the chicken and "didn't finish it because it was really sour."

"Delta's Food Safety team has engaged our suppliers to immediately isolate the product and launch a thorough investigation into the incident," said Delta Corporate Communications Spokesperson Lisa Hanna. "This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."

All of the sick passengers refused further medical treatment.

A Delta spokesperson told CBS News late Wednesday that, in response to the incident, "out of an abundance of caution" the airline "proactively adjusted" its "in-flight meal service on a number of international flights" Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that the pasta-only option was being served to economy passengers on about 75 international flights.

Barbara Smith, of Northville, Michigan, was one of the passengers on the flight who did not eat the food. Smith told CBS News Detroit that as the plane turned around, passengers were showing symptoms. She said it wasn't pandemonium, but many people were getting up to use the restrooms.

"The pilot comes on and is like, 'Turns out there's contaminated food, and they don't feel comfortable with us going across the Atlantic with people who could possibly be dealing with a foodborne illness," said Smith. "Was it the caterer, was the food left out too long by the flight crew? Especially since we left on time, you really have to wonder what went wrong in the chain of events. So, I would appreciate transparency. And kind of what they're going to do to rectify the situation."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified about the issue because Delta 136 is an international flight.

Passengers were given food and hotel vouchers, and the flight was scheduled to take off from JFK airport at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Last week, a Delta flight heading to Detroit from Munich was diverted to London due to an apparent sickness among the flight attendants.

After landing at Heathrow Airport, six flight attendants were checked by medical personnel. Delta said the flight attendants became sick after there was an odor in the cabin. None of the 229 passengers on board were affected.

This diversion from last week and the one involving the spoiled food are not related, according to the airline.