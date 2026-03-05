Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visiting U.S. Southern Command in Doral as Middle East strikes intensify

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is heading to South Florida on Thursday to visit U.S. Southern Command in Doral to attend the Americas Counter Cartel Conference as U.S. military strikes in Iran continue to intensify.

This comes days after the U.S. military joined in on an operation in Ecuador aimed at fighting drug gates. Those drug gates in Ecuador are responsible for turning the South American country into the world's leading export of cocaine.

The New York Times reported that President Daniel Noboa publicly called on President Donald Trump to join in on his efforts to curb the drug war, and welcomed American troops.

That's exactly what happened.

U.S. Southern Command released a 30-second video this week shoing the joint operation in Ecuador.

That operation is expected to be touted at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference in Doral.

"What is interesting is that the United States has understood that these threats are no longer only in Ecuador," said Head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador General Henry Delgado said. "Not only in Colombia. They're in the region and across the Western Hemisphere. That is precisely why they directed their attention toward our region and toward our country."

The Trump administration said that Thursday's conference in Doral shows how the administration is committed to protecting the American people and its homeland.

The conference is set to begin later on Thursday morning.