1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Deerfield Beach home goes up in flames early Sunday

Deerfield Beach home goes up in flames

DEERFIELD BEACH – One person is dead and another one is hospitalized after a home went up in flames in Deerfield Beach early Sunday morning, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue has confirmed.

Around 2 a.m., Sunday morning, about 40 firefighters responded to reports of a home on fire on the corner of NE 50th Court and NE 10th Avenue.

They encountered a large, active fire and heavy smoke and began searching the home for residents inside. They discovered one man in a bedroom, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim was taken to a local hospital.

Video of the incident showed firefighters putting out hotspots. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, officials said.

The American Red Cross was assisting seven additional displaced residents from that location.

BSO's homicide unit and crime scene detectives were conducting an investigation, according to BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.