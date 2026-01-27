Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward Sheriff's Office dive team conducting investigation in Deerfield Beach lake

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

A dive team with the Broward Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation in a lake in Deerfield Beach early Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Broward Sheriff's Office said the investigation was being conducted in the area of Lakeside Drive and Lakeside Way in Deerfield Beach.

The sheriff's office said there was no threat to the community, and more information would be released later on Tuesday morning.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue