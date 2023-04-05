Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after body found in Fort Lauderdale canal

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Investigation
Police searching for clues after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in a Fort Lauderdale canal. CBS News Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in a Fort Lauderdale canal, police said.

It was not clear if foul play was involved in the death of the person, whose body was found shortly before 4 p.m. in the 6000 block of Bay Club Drive, according to authorities.

Police were called to the scene after receiving a report of a body in the canal. 

Investigators did not immediately provide any identifying details about the person who was found.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 4:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

