Death investigation underway after body found in Fort Lauderdale canal
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in a Fort Lauderdale canal, police said.
It was not clear if foul play was involved in the death of the person, whose body was found shortly before 4 p.m. in the 6000 block of Bay Club Drive, according to authorities.
Police were called to the scene after receiving a report of a body in the canal.
Investigators did not immediately provide any identifying details about the person who was found.
