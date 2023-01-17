Death investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay, police say
MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.
Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.