Death investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay, police say

MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.

Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 4:29 PM

