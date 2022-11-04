Deadly shooting in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.
According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a Shot Spotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School.
Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot.
Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.