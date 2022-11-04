Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a Shot Spotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot.

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.  

