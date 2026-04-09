Fort Lauderdale homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the death of a woman found deceased in her home early Thursday.

Police were called to a house in the 900 block of Northwest 11th Place at about 5:30 a.m., where a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities first classified the death as a "suicide" but later deemed it suspicious, announcing that their homicide unit was investigating the incident. No name has been released.

Family members who were in the house when the shooting happened declined to talk about what occurred. After several hours, the body was taken to the medical examiner's office, and relatives could be heard crying. Crime scene investigators were seen removing bags of evidence from the home.

Geraldine C., who lives across the street, said she never heard a gunshot but woke up to see "a sea of police cars" on her street.

"When I came out, there must have been at least 10 cars," she said. "I asked my neighbor if she heard anything, and she said no. She didn't hear anything".

She noted that it had been years since there was this amount of police activity on the block. "It's crazy everywhere. Every time there's something happening, and you have to be so careful," she said.