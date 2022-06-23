Deadly stabbing in Plantation, one person in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE - One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in a gated Plantation community.
It happened Wednesday night at the Coco Plum Estates, near I-595 and Pine Island Road.
Police called it a domestic situation, but did not elaborate on the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
The names of those involved have not been released.
