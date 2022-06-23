Watch CBS News
Deadly stabbing in Plantation, one person in custody

By Austin Carter

CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in a gated Plantation community.

It happened Wednesday night at the Coco Plum Estates, near I-595 and Pine Island Road.

Police called it a domestic situation, but did not elaborate on the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The names of those involved have not been released.

June 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

