Deadly shooting outside Pembroke Park laundry

FORT LAUDERDALE - A deadly shooting outside a Pembroke Park coin laundry.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, just before 3 a.m. Sunday they received word of a shooting in the 4800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Pembroke Park Police officers, sheriff's deputies, and fire rescue were sent to the area and found a man who had been shot. Casings were found in the parking lot and there were several bullet holes in the wall of the laundry.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.