Deadly shooting in front of North Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in front of a North Lauderdale home.

A man who lives in the home at SW 4th Court and SW 83rd Avenue said when he left his roommates to go to the store around 12:30 a.m., a man who looked to be in his early 20s came in to use the bathroom. He said he didn't know the man but his roommates likely did.

The man said when he returned home, he saw sheriff's deputies and the young man's body in front of the home and bullet holes in the garage door.

The man said he wasn't surprised by a shooting in his neighborhood. He said there was another shooting in the area last November.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.