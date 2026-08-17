Deadly shooting in West Park neighborhood under investigation, Broward deputies say

Broward deputies have swarmed a West Park neighborhood to investigate a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

Few details have been released, but the incident took place in the area of Southwest 46th Avenue, just south of Pembroke Road.

The neighborhood was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape for hours, and CBS News Miami news crews spotted detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office searching the area as a body was seen on the sidewalk.

A shooting investigation was taking place in West Park on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

As the investigation was taking place, some people arrived at the scene and were visibly upset and crying.

A car was also seen being towed from the area.

It's unknown if anyone was taken into custody, or if investigators were searching for suspects.

No other details were released.