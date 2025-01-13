Deadly I-95 crash highlights dangers of highway emergencies

FORT LAUDERDALE - A deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Oakland Park early Friday morning left a woman dead and two others injured, prompting experts to remind drivers of critical safety steps to follow in highway emergencies.

According to Oakland Park Fire Rescue, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes just south of Commercial Boulevard and involved six vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident appeared to stem from two separate crashes.

In one, a man involved in an initial crash was speaking with a woman outside her vehicle when a secondary collision occurred. The woman was struck by a vehicle and later died at Broward Health North.

The crash resulted in lane closures that backed up traffic for miles. All northbound lanes between Oakland Park Boulevard and Commercial Boulevard were closed for nearly five and a half hours but have since reopened.

How to stay safe in a highway emergency

Experts stress that highway emergencies can be dangerous and offer advice to reduce risks:

If your vehicle is involved in a crash and it's safe to do so, move it off the roadway to the shoulder or another safe area. If moving the vehicle isn't possible, remain inside with your seat belt fastened.

"If you're involved in a motor vehicle accident and if it's safe to do so, move the vehicle off the roadway. If not, I suggest you stay inside the vehicle," said Emilio Pereda of Sunshine Towing.

If you must exit your vehicle, stand on the other side of a guardrail or wall, away from traffic. Never stand between vehicles, as this area is a high-risk "crush zone" where a secondary crash could occur.

"If you see a vehicle that's coming too close or too quickly towards you, you have the opportunity to try to move out of the way," Pereda said.

Even if you're on the shoulder, experts recommend remaining alert, never turning your back to traffic and paying close attention to approaching vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.