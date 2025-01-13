Watch CBS News
Deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Oakland Park

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

At least one dead in rollover crash on I-95 in Oakland Park, says FHP
At least one dead in rollover crash on I-95 in Oakland Park, says FHP 00:50

FORT LAUDERDALE - Three people were hurt in a rollover accident on I-95 involving multiple vehicles in Oakland Park.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes just south of Commercial Boulevard. Originally, four left lanes and the express lanes were closed to traffic for the investigation and vehicle removal. Just after 7 a.m., all northbound lanes between Oakland Park Boulevard and Commercial Boulevard were closed.

The lane closures snarled traffic for miles. 

Oakland Park Fire Rescue said six vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts. A third person was also transported. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person died. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

