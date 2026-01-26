Crashes lead to heavy delays during Monday morning commute in Miami-Dade, Broward

Crashes on Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 95 led to heavy delays just as the Monday morning commute was getting underway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they were investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Monday morning.

According to FHP, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning on Interstate 95 north in the area of State Road 112.

FHP said the motorcyclist, who was only identified as an adult male, lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the guardrail. He was then ejected and landed in a grassy embankment, where he died from his injuries.

No other information was released.

In Broward County, heavy delays were reported on Florida's Turnpike from Hollywood Boulevard back to Red Road because of another crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid these areas if possible and seek an alternate route.