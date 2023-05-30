Watch CBS News
Deadly crash on I-595 snarls early morning commute in Broward County

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatality on the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Broward County that was snarling the early morning commute.

Video from Chopper 4 showed a body covered with a white sheet and lying in the middle of the roadway but it was not clear if the person was a pedestrian or had been in a vehicle.

The FHP said the accident occurred about 4:41 a.m. on I-595 between US Highway 441 and the Florida Turnpike.

At least two lanes were closed while officials investigated the accident.

Motorists were being diverted to the Turnpike during the investigation.

