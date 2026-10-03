Airboat crash in Broward County kills New Jersey man, FWC says

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating a deadly airboat crash that unfolded Friday evening.

FWC officers responded around 6:20 p.m. in the Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area in Broward County, learning that two airboats had collided. One airboat had an operator and one occupant, while the other one had an operator and two occupants.

Officers said 32-year-old Alessandro Borgo of New Jersey was operating the airboat carrying two passengers. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but later died of his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.