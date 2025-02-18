Deadline approaching for South Florida parents to enter VPK lottery

MIAMI - Parents in Miami-Dade County have just over two weeks to register their children for the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) lottery, with a deadline set for March 7.

Children who will be four years old by September 1, 2025, are eligible for the program.

To apply, parents must complete a VPK certificate and provide a birth certificate and proof of address.

At Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center in Doral, Miami-Dade County Public Schools administrators recently visited three Pre-K classrooms to observe firsthand how the program prepares young learners.

"It's impactful when you see students transition into kindergarten," said Lynn Maceyras, Director of Early Childhood Programs for the district. "Our VPK completers show a clear difference compared to those who have not participated in a program."

Maceyras emphasized that research supports the benefits of early childhood education.

"By age five, 90% of the brain is developed. Students who participate in quality early childhood programs perform better in school," she said. "They develop early language, literacy and numeracy skills that help them become stronger readers and better at math."



Building a strong foundation

Julio Fong, Principal at Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center, echoed those sentiments.

"I think it's a great start for young students," Fong said. "It sets the foundation not only academically but also socially-teaching them how to interact with peers and follow the routine of a school day, which is crucial."

Miami-Dade County Public Schools reports that all 210 schools offering VPK passed their required state assessments.

For Fong, seeing students grow from Pre-K through eighth grade is one of the most rewarding parts of his job.

"It's truly amazing because you feel like you've been part of their journey," he said. "Watching their skills develop and knowing we played a role, along with their parents, makes eighth-grade graduation an emotional moment."



How to apply

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools VPK program runs for three hours a day and is funded by the state. Additional funding options are available to cover the second half of the day for a full-day experience.

Parents are not limited to enrolling their child in the school within their residential boundary. Maceyras encourages parents to apply to any school with available seats.

"Apply to any school that has an open spot," she advised. "Even if it's on your way to work, it's worth it."

If you live in Broward County and would like to know more about VPK in your neighborhood, click here.