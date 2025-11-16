Person found dead in mobile home that went up in flames, Davie Fire Rescue says

A person is dead after a mobile home went up in flames on Sunday morning in Davie, fire officials said.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a mobile home fire at 8520 SW 21st Ct. early Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters found the single-wide mobile home "fully involved with heavy fire and smoke," the agency said.

The fire has since been put out, but Davie Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that one person was found dead inside the mobile home.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation. Davie Fire Rescue informed CBS News Miami that the State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted and will conduct the investigation, alongside Davie Police and Fire Rescue.

