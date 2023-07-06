Watch CBS News
Local News

Dead body found floating in Miami River, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — Police are investigating a cause of death after a dead body was pulled out of the Miami River Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:04 p.m., City of Miami Police responded to the area of 1090 NW North River Dr. where a person was found floating in the river.

Miami's Marine Patrol unit arrived on the scene and found the body. The Homicide Unit also responded to the scene.

No other information was provided at this time as police continue their investigation.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 1:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.