Dead body found floating in Miami River, police say

MIAMI — Police are investigating a cause of death after a dead body was pulled out of the Miami River Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:04 p.m., City of Miami Police responded to the area of 1090 NW North River Dr. where a person was found floating in the river.

Miami's Marine Patrol unit arrived on the scene and found the body. The Homicide Unit also responded to the scene.

No other information was provided at this time as police continue their investigation.