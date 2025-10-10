Video shows Florida officers "arresting" iguana for disturbing the peace: "Just another day on patrol"

A large iguana was caught and thrown into the back of a police car after recently causing a stir in a Central Florida neighborhood.

In a Facebook video shared by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Wednesday, an officer's body camera captured the Monday morning incident after receiving calls about the troublesome reptile: "Just another day on patrol!"

"Our officers responded quickly to help safely capture an unexpected visitor, an iguana found roaming around Daytona Beach," the agency said on social media.

In the video, a worried resident lead the two Daytona Beach Police officers to the iguana's location as they put on plastic gloves before the encounter.

"He's a big boy," one officer said.

"Isn't he handsome?" the resident quipped.

One of the responding officers is then seen cautiously approaching the iguana as her partner encourages her.

"He's probably a pet, so probably used to being picked up," the officer said to his partner.

The officer continued to instruct his partner, suggesting that they "pick him up from behind, just like a little dog." Then, the iguana whipped its tail at the officer before quickly scrambling away, forcing the officers to follow in pursuit.

However, the reptile didn't make it very far and ran into a fenced part of the home before getting wedged inside the fence, allowing officers to grab and apprehend it quickly.

As they brought the iguana back to their police vehicle, the animal continuously attempted to wiggle itself out of the officer's clutches before they could stabilize its body.

"That's enough," the officer holding the iguana said. "That's enough."

As they brought the iguana out, residents were surprised by the large reptile.

"That's awesome," one resident said.

"He's a healthy boy," the officer holding the iguana replied.

The residents then complimented the iguana's beauty and size, joking about keeping it before asking the police how they plan on carrying him: "He's going in the back, just like a perpetrator."

Daytona Beach Police Department

"No s---," one of the residents exclaimed.

According to one of the officers, it was not the first time they had to deal with a reptilian criminal.

At the end of the video, Daytona Beach Police jokingly displayed the iguana's mugshot, saying it's been booked on the "charges" of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing and fleeing from law enforcement.