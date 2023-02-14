Day of remembrance, prayer marks 5 years since Parkland massacre

Day of remembrance to mark five years since Parkland massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE - Tuesday marks five years since the Parkland massacre.

Across Broward County schools, it will be a day of prayers, service, and remembrance for the 14 students and three staff members who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

At 10:17 a.m., the entire district will observe a moment of silence to honor and remember those lives.

At Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, students, staff, and volunteers are taking part in campus beautification and gardening projects.

At the Whiddon-Rogers Education Center in Fort Lauderdale, the school will host a ceremony to honor lives lost and unveil a new mural created by students.

At Plantation Middle School, students and school staff are serving breakfast to first responders and city officials.

Students at Deerfield Park Elementary School in Deerfield Beach are making individual hearts that include kind words, which will be placed inside a large specially designed heart created by students. The completed hearts will be shared with a local senior citizen community. Students will also gather outdoors on the school's campus to form a giant heart.

At Glades Middle School in Miramar, students are making cards for current military servicemen and women and for nursing home residents.

Hollywood Hills High School students are making bracelets with positive messages, motivational posters, and a heart banner with positive messages.

Tuesday will be an early release day across the county.

The Eagles' Haven Wellness Center will honor the victims with a candle lighting ceremony and the release of 17 doves at 12:30 p.m. The center was opened in 2019 to restore hope following the school shooting.

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a memorial service at Pine Trails Park in Parkland.