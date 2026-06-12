Week 1 of George Pino's deadly boat crash trial wraps up with tense moments between Pino and lead prosecutor

The first week of the trial for a Miami real estate developer accused in a deadly 2022 boat crash ended Friday with sharp words between the prosecution and the defendant, following a day dominated by GPS reconstruction data and body-camera evidence.

George Pino faces charges of vessel homicide and manslaughter stemming from the Labor Day weekend crash in Biscayne Bay that killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez and permanently injured Katy Puig.

Moments after jurors were dismissed for the weekend, lead prosecutor Laura Adams confronted Pino in the courtroom. Adams accused the defendant of muttering, "it happens, it happens," warning that his comments could be overheard by the jury. Pino denied the accusation.

The exchange capped a heavy day of testimony focused on how state investigators reconstructed the final moments before Pino's 29-foot vessel slammed into a channel marker.

Lieutenant Thompson, a lead investigator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), testified that authorities utilized speed metrics, GPS trackpoints, and a passenger seating chart to recreate the crash sequence. According to prosecutors, the digital simulation allowed investigators to replicate the exact vantage point of Fernandez, who had been filming from the boat prior to the impact.

Pino's defense team aggressively questioned the reliability of the navigation data. During cross-examination, attorneys asked Thompson whether the historical data on the devices accounted for thousands of successful trips previously taken through the Cutter Bank channel. Thompson acknowledged it did not.

Jurors were also shown footage from Thompson's body-worn camera, a piece of evidence the defense had fought to block prior to trial.

In the video recorded at the Elliot Key Marina shortly after the collision, Pino can be seen telling the investigator that his attention was split immediately before the accident.

"I turn back to look, and there are two girls sitting in the backseat of the boat," Pino said in the footage. "I was looking at the girls to make sure they were okay in the back. I hit the wave. I tried to sway. And the... left side of the boat hit the pylon."

The defense maintains the crash was a tragic accident caused by a rogue wake rather than criminal recklessness.

Court is scheduled to resume Monday morning before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez.