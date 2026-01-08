Arrest made 15 months after Davie hit‑and‑run that killed Nicole Bobb

Fifteen months after 32-year-old Nicole Lynn Bobb was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash, Davie police say an arrest has been made.

Bobb's mother, father, and brother told CBS News Miami they are grateful and relieved.

"I am beyond happy that we can finally put closure to the end of this nightmare and the fact that we have been living with this for the past 15 months," said Jeff Bobb, Nicole's father.

He added, "Our kids mean everything to us, but losing our daughter was horrific. I don't wish this to happen to anyone."

Family remembers Nicole's generosity

"I feel resolve," said Elizabeth Bobb, Nicole's mother. "I just wanted to know who did this and what kind of person would do this. She was the most loving and giving person. She would give you the shirt off her back."

"I am just happy this is over with," said Shane Bobb, Nicole's brother.

The family thanked Davie police for not giving up on the case and said they never lost hope that an arrest would be made, even though the crash happened in darkness just after 6 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2024, in an area with no cameras about 10 blocks north of Flamingo Gardens and next to Owls Lookout Park at Southwest 26th Street.

Items left behind at scene

The Bobbs said they are left with memories and some of Nicole's belongings recovered after the crash, including her jewelry, broken sunglasses, and cell phone. They are also caring for her 3-year-old Pomeranian, Fred, a dog they say she loved dearly.

They said their adopted daughter was an avid softball player who once played fast-pitch for the Gold Coast Hurricane.

Police detail evidence trail

"We have gone through this every day, and we were just wondering and thinking of all kinds of things," Elizabeth Bobb said. "It is just so awful. I can understand that someone might drive away and be scared, but then you should get together and call someone and do something. Sometimes things are accidents. It was dark, and it may have been considered an accident. Maybe it was."

Police say 66-year-old Gregorio Puentes-Fuentes of Sunrise is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

A police report said Bobb was crossing Flamingo Road at Southwest 26th Street, heading east to west, when she was struck by a 2014 white Hyundai Tucson traveling about 60 mph.

Surveillance video and phone data cited

According to the report, officers canvassed nearby neighborhoods and located the SUV days later in a community a few miles from the crash site. Investigators said surveillance video showed the vehicle being parked in a lot near the suspect's home, and cellphone logs placed Puentes-Fuentes in the area of the crash.

The report also said he returned to the scene after the crash in another car and then left again.

Judge finds probable cause

In court, an attorney for Puentes-Fuentes said, "There is no allegation that this defendant knew or should have known that the accident resulted in a death."

But a judge ruled there was probable cause for the charge and said the cellphone evidence appeared credible. The judge set bond at $25,000 and ordered that Puentes-Fuentes may only drive to and from work, must remain in Broward County and must surrender his Colombian passport before release if he posts bond.

Family marks painful New Year's Eve

Elizabeth Bobb said, "New Year's Eve was difficult this year. No matter where my daughter was, she always used to call me at midnight and wish us Happy New Year."