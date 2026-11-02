David Jolly makes final push in Broward as voters voice desire for change

Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Jolly delivered his final campaign rally speech in Broward County on Monday night, urging supporters to turn their frustrations over affordability, education, immigration and civil liberties into votes.

With hours remaining before Election Day polls opened, supporters gathered at the Gray Box Theater in Wilton Manors. Many said they had already cast their ballots, while others planned to vote Tuesday.

Asked by CBS News Miami what was driving them to vote, attendees described concerns ranging from divisive rhetoric to the cost of basic necessities.

"There's way too much hate in the community, and so many people think that's OK," said registered voter Richard Valera. "I have the opportunity to make a difference, so I'm going to do that."

Broward resident Lane Stevens pointed to the immigration detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz.

"The inhumanity – that is despicable," Stevens said. "We're a country of immigrants."

For Susan Alvarez, financial pressures were a central concern.

"People are suffering. They can't buy groceries. They can't buy gas," Alvarez said. "Wake up and vote your heart, but do the research first."

William Arthur, who had already voted, described a broader desire for a different direction.

"A lot of people around the country feel this way," Arthur said. "We can't take it, and we want change."

That message carried through the evening's speeches.

Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Gwen Graham introduced Jolly, telling the audience, "I am so proud to be by his side."

Jolly described Floridians as "desperate for change" and appealed to voters across party lines.

The former Republican left the GOP in 2018, became an independent and registered as a Democrat last year. He told supporters that others were also reconsidering their political affiliations.

"There are millions of people across the state and across the country who are looking for a new political home," Jolly said. "We know it."

His speech addressed affordability, education, immigration and civil liberties. One pledge drew cheers from the audience: replacing Florida's surgeon general.

"On our first day in office, we get to fire our surgeon general of the state of Florida," Jolly said.

He also framed children's safety as a concern shared across political divisions.

"It doesn't matter if you're red, blue or purple Florida," Jolly said. "Everybody agrees that they want to keep their kids safe."

Polls open Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 a.m.