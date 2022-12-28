Dania Beach man won a million dollars playing Florida Lottery scratch off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Dania Beach man won a million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Cesar Marquez, 55, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Marquez bought his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven, located at 90 Northwest 167th Street in North Miami Beach. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.