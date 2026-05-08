Broward homeowner says her front yard has become a hotspot for Facebook Marketplace theft

A Dania Beach homeowner says a man was robbed outside her house after arranging to sell a laptop through Facebook Marketplace, highlighting what she believes is a growing problem in her neighborhood.

Jan Davenport said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. May 5, while she was at home in her pajamas, unaware a robbery was unfolding in her front yard.

"It was late at night," Davenport said. "Never thinking that a robbery would be taking place right in my own front yard".

The victim knocked on her door, asking whether her Ring doorbell camera had captured the crime.

"Long story short, I just got robbed outside your house," the man told Davenport in doorbell camera footage.

Davenport said her camera did not record the robbery because it happened just out of view. According to the victim, the suspect arranged the meeting and provided Davenport's address as the exchange location before stealing the laptop and running away.

Davenport said this is the second time someone has been robbed outside her home. In response, she is limiting who she opens the door for and adding more outdoor lighting.

"I'm a little iffy right now," she said. "Because it happened just the other day, so that's why we are putting up lights, walking around the yard at night".

The Broward County Sheriff's Office did not provide details about the specific case, but said crimes tied to online marketplace transactions can be prevented by taking precautions.

Authorities recommend meeting in designated "safe exchange zones," avoiding private homes and scheduling transactions during daylight hours. They also advise people not to carry large amounts of cash, bring a friend with them, to be cautious when selling high-value items, and to trust their instincts if something feels suspicious.